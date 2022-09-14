Suspicious Fire On Cedar Lane In Bracebridge Has OPP Looking For Clues

More to this story Muskoka411.com first told you about.

The Muskoka Crime Unit is investigating a structure fire that occurred on Cedar Lane near Monica Lane in Bracebridge and are asking the public for information.

Shortly after 2a.m. on September 12, 2022 the Bracebridge Fire Department and the Bracebridge OPP responded to a 911 call for a fully engulfed structure fire. The structure was unoccupied and no one was injured however there was significant damage to the building and the fire is considered to be suspicious.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Bracebridge OPP at (705) 645-2211, (888) 310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.