Huntsville Offers Book Of Condolences To Royal Family

The Town of Huntsville extends sincere condolences to the Royal Family after the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Queen of Canada. A book of condolences has been set up in Partners Hall (37 Main St East) for those wishing to pay their respects. The book is available Monday to Friday from 8:30am to 4:30pm and will remain in place until end of day on September 20, 2022.

The Government of Canada also invites Canadians to sign and view an online book of condolences.

To learn more about Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II life of service, visit the Town of Huntsville library to view their display with books and resources about her life.

Flags at Town facilities were lowered September 8th to half-mast in mourning and recognition of Her Majesty’s decades-long service as Canada’s Head of State and will remain in place until September 20th.