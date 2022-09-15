September Is Sustainable Orillia Month

Mayor Steve Clarke has proclaimed September 2022 as Sustainable Orillia Month in the City of Orillia. The month features sustainability-focused education and events, organized by Sustainable Orillia.

“As a municipality, we are committed to being more energy efficient, reducing our greenhouse gas emissions, reducing our waste, conserving resources, and educating our community about sustainable living. With Council’s recent adoption of the Climate Change Action Plan in principle, I am especially proud to proclaim September Sustainable Orillia Month this year,” said Mayor Steve Clarke. “The citizens of Orillia have proven time after time that they support community initiatives that are for the good of our environment. Sustainable Orillia Month is intended to get the community engaged so that individuals, businesses, and organizations will be able to make short- and long-term decisions that move us all towards carbon net zero and a more sustainable future.”

The theme of the 2022 Sustainable Orillia Month is “Move Down the Road to Net Zero,” supported by Council’s adopted community target to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the City to net zero by the year 2050.

The events planned for Sustainable Orillia Month are free and bring together experts from various fields to educate and engage the public about Orillia’s climate future.

The annual All Vehicles Electric Weekend takes place on Sept. 17 and 18 at ODAS Park (4500 Fairgrounds Rd.), where attendees will be able to learn about different electric transportation options and test drive electric cars and e-bikes. City staff will also be at the event to discuss the City’s sustainability initiatives.

The annual Sustainable Orillia Art Contest submissions will also be displayed throughout the month’s events. To learn more about the events taking place during Sustainable Orillia Month, visit Sustainable Orillia’s website at sustainableorillia.ca.

Orillia Council adopted the Community and Corporate Climate Change Action Plans, titled Orillia’s Climate Future, in principle in April 2022. The community plan will lead the City towards net-zero emissions by 2050 through three ‘Big Moves’ focused on local renewable energy, transportation, and buildings. Each of the Big Moves includes different actions aimed to reduce GHG emissions while improving quality of life and affordability for Orillia residents and businesses. These actions are also anticipated to bring major economic benefits to Orillia, generating an estimated $2 billion in net financial returns for the community by 2050 and creating approximately 260 new local jobs annually, with the majority in residential and commercial building retrofits and infrastructure investments.

To learn more about the City’s Climate Change Action Plan, Orillia’s Climate Future, and other sustainability initiatives, visit orillia.ca/climatefuture.