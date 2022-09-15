Orillia OPP Seize 300 Grams Of Cocaine And $100,000 In Canadian Currency

The Orillia OPP seized a quantity Cocaine and cash and charged one individual resulting from the execution of a search warrant in the City of Orillia.

On September 2, 2022, members of the Orillia Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) with the assistance of the Central Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), OPP Canine and front-line officers executed a search warrant at a residence in the southwest end of Orillia.

As a result of the investigation, police d over 300 grams of cocaine, and approximately one-hundred thousand dollars ($100,000.00) in Canadian Currency.

As a result of the investigation, Dakota Funge, 20 of Orillia, has been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime under $5000

Possession of a Prohibited Weapon

Fail to Comply with Release Order

The accused was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie.