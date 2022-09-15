Dan Brooks Is The New Chair Of South Muskoka Hospital Foundation Board of Directors

Following the AGM on Wednesday September 14, the Board of Directors of the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation are pleased

to announce the appointment of Dan Brooks to serve in the position of Chair.

Dan has served as a member of the Board and Executive committee since 2021.

“We are thrilled to have Dan serve as our new Chair” says past Chair Jodie Evans, “his wealth of experience has been, and will continue to be an asset for our Board and the success of the Foundation.”

Dan was born and raised in Bracebridge and has held executive positions in manufacturing and post-secondary education. Dan obtained his undergraduate degree from McMaster University, and holds a Masters degree in Operations Management from Kettering University. He is a Certified Human Resource Leader (CHRL Ret.).

Dan has held key elected, appointed and voluntary positions on a variety of councils, boards and commissions in the federal, municipal, health care, environmental and academic research fields.

An accomplished musician, Dan enjoys his work as Musical Director at Port Carling United Church in Muskoka. Dan and his wife Cindy enjoy spending time with their two daughters Leah, and Lauren and their families both who reside in the Ottawa region.