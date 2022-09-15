Bracebridge Chamber Of Commerce Announces Changes To Municipal “Debate”

The Bracebridge Chamber of Commerce has decided to host the Municipal debate in a different format this year. Due to the high number of Candidates and the split of Mayor, Ward and District, we believe that a different format is needed. We are pleased to let the community know that we will be providing an opportunity to hear from the Candidates in two ways: Written questions and answers and; Meet and greet of the Candidates The Bracebridge Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors will be collecting questions from their members and the community starting on Sept 12, 2022 until Sept 19, 2022. Once the questions have been collected our Debate Committee will select 5 questions per position (Mayor, Ward and District) that we ask the Candidates to respond to in writing. The responses will be distributed to our Membership, through social media and can be collected at the meet and greet for the Candidates. You can submit your questions by visiting our website at www.bracebridgechamber.com and clicking on the CANDIDATES QUESTIONS button on the main page. Secondly, we will be hosting a Meet and Greet at the Muskoka Foundry on Tues. Oct. 4, 2022 from 5-8 pm. During this meet and greet you can interact with each of the candidates (Ward, Mayor and District) and ask your questions. As an added bonus, you will be able to explore the Muskoka Foundry where there will be a cash bar, food vendors who reside in the space and visit the Farm Store.