Arrest Made In Thefts From Vehicles Case Connected To Muskoka

The Community Street Crimes Unit from the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP have now arrested a male after a lengthy investigation into theft occurrences in Central Region.

The investigation, which began in January 2021, was in relation to theft from motor vehicle incidents which took place from May 2020 to August 2022 in Collingwood, Huronia West, Midland, Caledon, Orillia and Muskoka and Dufferin areas.

The accused would gain access to the vehicles parked at trail heads in remote areas by smashing a window and then made off with currency and numerous personal items and in the process causing thousands of dollars of damage to the vehicles.

As a result of this very detailed investigation officers have now charged a 42 year-old male from Barrie with ten counts of Mischief Under $5000, seven counts of Theft From Motor Vehicle, as well as one count of Failing to Comply with Probation.

Police did not release the name of the accused.

He is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Collingwood on October 18, 2022.

Investigation is ongoing as police believe there might be more theft from motor vehicle offences at trail head parking lots which were not reported to police at the time.

If you wish to report such an incident, which took place between July 13, 2022, and September 4, 2022, please contact the Community Street Crimes Unit of the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP at 705-445-4321.