Over 20 Inmates Have Tested Positive For COVID At Beaver Creek Institution

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) advises that 23 inmates at Beaver Creek Institution, in Ontario, have tested positive for COVID-19.

The number may change as more testing is conducted and laboratory-confirmed results are available. Inmate testing numbers are available on our website.

Statement from Beaver Creek Institution:

The health and safety of our employees, inmates, and the public continue to be our top priority. We are closely monitoring the situation, and measures are in place to minimize spread of

the virus within the institution. COVID-19 testing is being offered to inmates and staff. The number of inmate active cases currently reported for this institution are based on either rapid tests or PCR tests.

This is an evolving situation and we continue to apply and reinforce infection prevention and control measures to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19, and adapt based on public health advice. All staff are provided with appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) including medical masks, respirators, and face shields.

All inmates are provided medical masks and are encouraged to wear them at all times when not in their rooms.

Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting throughout the site is continuing.

CSC has been vaccinating inmates since January 2021. All offenders, including new admissions to CSC, are being offered the vaccination at all institutions. As part of the ongoing vaccination process, boosters are also being offered. More information and data on vaccines administered to federal inmates is available on our

website.

All individuals entering the institution are screened, and decisions regarding access to the site as well as programs and services are made in consideration of public health advice. Regularly scheduled visits may be affected. Visits must be booked at least 48 hours in advance by contacting the institution

We are committed to reducing the risks of COVID-19 in all of our operations. We will continue to work with the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), local public health, as well as unions and stakeholders to take any further steps needed to ensure everyone’s safety.