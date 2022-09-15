Muskoka Leaders, Residents Encouraged To Learn More About Poverty Through YWCA Workshop

On Thursday, September 29, YWCA Muskoka will host Bridges Out of Poverty – a one-day workshop designed to strengthen community members’ understanding of poverty.

“The Bridges Out of Poverty workshop challenges the way individuals think about poverty and will introduce local, practical strategies that really make a difference,” said Kelly Jones, Project Coordinator at YWCA Muskoka. “It is especially important for our community’s leaders, educators, sector leaders and volunteers to enroll in.”

Bridges out of Poverty gives participants a ‘framework’ for understanding poverty and how it relates to income groups. It is about opening eyes to a different perspective on how we live and work in society and community. Different groups in our society live by cues and habits that are ‘hidden’; others don’t see these cues and habits or understand how they function. Participants will learn about these and other thought-provoking, practical theories to develop a greater understanding of how to build bridges across sectors to achieve the ultimate goal of a sustainable and thriving community in Muskoka.

“Past Bridges participants have told us it is one of the most powerful and relevant learning sessions they have ever attended,” said Jones.

This training workshop is part of three pillars of poverty reduction work by YWCA Muskoka, funded by United Way of Simcoe Muskoka and the District of Muskoka. Bridges out of Poverty works in conjunction with two other programs Getting Ahead in a Just-Gettin’-By-World (a 15-week initiative for lower income individuals) and Circles® Muskoka, a community based approach to supporting people out of poverty with sites in both North and South Muskoka.

This fall’s Bridges out of Poverty workshop will be held at the Muskoka Foundry in Bracebridge and will begin promptly at 9:30 a.m. The cost is $45 (subsidies available) and proceeds will help fund YWCA Muskoka’s poverty reduction work.

Register online at: www.circlesmuskoka.com/bridges-out-of-poverty