The Bracebridge Fire Department responded to a fire at a vacant building on Cedar Lane near Monica Lane just after 2 a.m. on Monday.

The fire department said 20 firefighters and four trucks battled the blaze, which caused significant damage to the roof, walls and deck. There were no injuries reported, and the scene has been turned over to the Bracebridge OPP for investigation as the home is not occupied.

This is a developing story, and more details will be provided as they become available.