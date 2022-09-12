Mischief Investigation Leads To Charges For Cottager

Just before 8 a.m. September 6, 2022, the OPP received several reports of an individual causing a disturbance in front of cottages on the Trent Severn System near the “Little Chute”. A report was also received of a possible structure fire at a cottage possibly belonging to the same individual on the Severn Township side of the waterway.

The fire was extinguished by OPP officers and Georgian Bay Township Fire Service, and the suspect fled the scene. Through investigation, the suspect was located shortly thereafter operating a vehicle on White’s Falls Marina Road, Severn Township.

Officers were able to safely stop the vehicle by deploying a tire deflation device. The driver Thomas Dibaise 41 years of Toronto was arrested and transported to Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment. After further investigation, the accused was charged with the following criminal offences.

Mischief – obstructs, interrupts or interferes with any person in the lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property (two counts)

Dangerous operation

Failure to comply with undertaking (four counts)

Drive motor vehicle – Perform stunt contrary to the Highway Traffic Act

The accused remains in custody and will appear before the Ontario of Justice at a future date.