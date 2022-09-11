Letter Writer Says Windermere Terry Fox Run Returns In Person

On Sunday, September 18th we will be hosting the annual Terry Fox Run in Windermere…and it’s in person again. After two years of virtual events, we could not be more excited to have an in-person event this year. To see the community rally around a cause that impacts so many people will be heartwarming.

For me, The Terry Fox Run has been my way to show up and do something. Like so many others, I have had those that I love fight cancer. I am grateful to say that so many of those survived. My sister is an example of someone who was diagnosed with cancer as a teen and had to go through the fight all while going to university and starting her career. She, like Terry, found the strength to fight with everything she could. Now, I watch her, cancer free enjoying life with her incredible family and career.

I have also experienced loss to cancer, like so many others have. That loss continues to give me the determination and motivation to show up year after year. To not be afraid to fund-raise or ask for that silent auction item or reach out to friends to help volunteer, or simply just show up!

I grew up in the community of Windermere and although I live in Toronto now, I come up to be a part of this special event each year. It is incredible that the Windermere Terry Fox Run has almost raised $500 000 dollars in just over twenty years. My family has been a part of the committee since day one. My sister, mom and brother-in-law organized the first Windermere run and now, there is a full committee of participants who volunteer year after year to raise as many funds as we can to support The Terry Fox Foundation.

I encourage you on September 18th, to come to the Windermere Community Hall and join us! We will have a silent auction, a BBQ, live music and fun for all ages! You can sign up at www.terryfox.org to register or just show up on the day and donate. You can walk, run, or bike and bring your friends and family with you! Can’t wait to see you all there!

Windermere Terry Fox Run Volunteer