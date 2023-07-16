SS Bigwin Returns On Lake Of Bays After Four Years

The Township of Lake of Bays is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated return of the SS Bigwin for its first full season on Lake of Bays in four years. This iconic boat, steeped in rich history, is already operating regular cruises and continues to captivate both locals and visitors alike.

The SS Bigwin has been an integral part of the community for over a century, serving as a ferry to Bigwin Island and later at the Bigwin Inn. Following a period of being submerged at the bottom of the lake, a dedicated group of local enthusiasts raised funds and restored the boat to its former glory.

“We are ecstatic to welcome back the SS Bigwin for its full sailing season,” said Terry Glover, Mayor of the Township of Lake of Bays. “It’s an iconic heritage piece and a significant driver of economic tourism. We are incredibly proud of the work being done by this volunteer, non-profit organization.”

The SS Bigwin is operated by the Lake of Bays Marine Museum and Navigational Society and will offer regular cruises throughout the season, departing from Dwight Beach and Dorset.

The SS Bigwin’s 2023 Launch Schedule:

Dorset Public Dock: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM

Dwight Beach: Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM

To book your tickets or get more information, visit ssbigwin.com