Ontario Starting Work On 2+1 Highway

To improve road safety and keep people and goods moving across the province, the Ontario government has awarded a contract to begin the environmental assessment and design work for a 2+1 highway on Highway 11 north of North Bay.

“Taking the next step to build the first 2+1 roadway in North America is just another way our government is investing in highways across the province,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. “We’re making great progress on our plan to build Ontario as we continue to work closely with communities and safety advocates to build a safer transportation network.”

AECOM Canada Ltd. will undertake the environmental assessment and design work for the three-lane highway which will incorporate a passing lane that changes direction approximately every two to five kilometres. The 2+1 highway model is used in other jurisdictions around the world and is more cost efficient than twinning a highway.

“The 2+1 highway project demonstrates our government’s continued efforts to strengthen our transportation network and expand opportunities for economic growth and development in northern Ontario,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, and MPP for Nipissing. “In addition to keeping our promise to build Ontario, this project will play an important role in addressing the unique transportation needs of the north, enhancing traffic flow and improving safety for individuals and businesses alike on our roads.”