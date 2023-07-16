Air Miles Teams Up With Dollarama For Partnership Starting Aug. 7th

On the heels of BMO’s successful acquisition of the AIR MILES® Reward Program (AIR MILES) last month, and the accompanying commitment to reinvigorate Canada’s most recognized loyalty program, AIR MILES today announced the first of several program enhancements including a new partnership with leading Canadian value retailer, Dollarama, and a new innovative way for collectors to earn Bonus Miles through receipt scanning technology.

Faced with rising prices, inflation, and the accompanying cost of living, Canadians are turning to loyalty rewards programs to seek better value for every dollar spent on quality goods. With Dollarama boasting over 1,500 stores across the nation, the partnership, which kicks off on August 7, will provide AIR MILES collectors with an earning experience at a recognized value retailer and is aligned with AIR MILES commitment to continuously add new partners to the vast coalition and invest in new ways for collectors to earn and redeem.

In addition, AIR MILES also announced a new, innovative way for collectors to earn Bonus Miles on everyday products at select major grocers through AIR MILES Receipts. The program, launched in Atlantic Canada with plans to expand nationally, allows collectors to snap a photo of their eligible grocery receipt in the AIR MILES App within 14 days to collect Bonus Miles on qualifying purchases.

“Our promise to Canadians, especially in this tough economy, is to provide the most flexible and expansive ways to earn on everyday purchases,” said Shawn Stewart, President, AIR MILES Reward Program. “These announcements are the first of many in the coming months that are expected to refresh the AIR MILES Reward Program and empower Canadians to get the most out of every dollar spent.”

To highlight these and other earning and redeeming opportunities for collectors, AIR MILES recently introduced its AIR EVERYTHING marketing campaign which illustrates the five primary ways to earn Miles across hundreds of top retailers and service providers in Canada. The ways to earn include Online through airmilesshops.ca, In-store, Linked Loyalty, Travel, and Credit Card, encompassing virtually every way that Canadians shop. Through AIR EVERYTHING, Collectors will be better informed on how to never leave a Mile on the table.

Details of the Dollarama partnership

The Dollarama partnership allows collectors with a linked Canadian issued Mastercard to earn 10 Bonus Miles when they spend $30 or more in a single transaction in-store at Dollarama until November 6, 2023. This includes all items available for purchase across Dollarama’s broad assortment of general merchandise (such as party and office supplies, kitchenware, hardware, toys and apparel), consumables (such as cleaning, health and beauty, pet, snacks and other food products) as well as seasonal items. In addition, BMO will offer BMO AIR MILES credit card holders the opportunity to earn 5x the Miles on purchases at Dollarama, providing enhanced value to its cardmembers until November 6, 2023. More to come on this exciting partnership. Terms apply.

To learn more about the Dollarama partnership and the new AIR MILES Receipts, visit airmiles.ca or download the AIR MILES App today for more.