Spread Holiday Cheer, Be An Elf this Year

The Township of Georgian Bay is delighted to announce the launch of its first annual Municipal Toy Drive, an initiative aimed at spreading holiday cheer and supporting children and families in need within the community.

This year’s Toy Drive, organized by the Township’s Communication & Sustainability Officer and volunteers from the community, who seeks to collect new, unwrapped toys to brighten the holiday season for children of all ages. The campaign encourages residents, local businesses, and community organizations to come together and make a positive impact on the lives of those less fortunate.

Key Details:

Drop-off Locations: Please deliver your unwrapped toy during regular business hours to the Municipal Administration Office located at 99 Lone Pine Road, Port Severn or one of the three local community libraries in Honey Harbour, MacTier, or Port Severn.

Dates: The Toy Drive officially kicks off on Monday, November 20, 2023 and will run until Friday, December 8, 2023. Early donations are highly encouraged to ensure ample time for sorting and distribution before the holiday season.

Accepted Items: The Toy Drive welcomes new, unwrapped toys suitable for children of all ages, from infants to teenagers. Consider donating a diverse range of toys, including dolls, board games, sports equipment, and educational toys.

Community Involvement: The success of the Toy Drive relies on the participation and generosity of the entire community. Individuals, businesses, and organizations are invited to join forces to make this holiday season memorable for every child in the Township of Georgian Bay.

Mayor Koetsier states, “The Township of Georgian Bay is committed to building a strong and caring community. The Municipal Toy Drive is just one of the many initiatives aimed at fostering a sense of unity and support among residents.”

How to Get Involved:

Donate Toys: Drop off new, unwrapped toys at any designated collection point.

Financial Contributions: Financial contributions can be mailed or dropped off to the Municipal Administration Office located at 99 Lone Pine Road, Port Severn. Please indicate that it is a donation for the Food Bank Toy Drive.

Spread the Word: Share information about the Toy Drive on social media platforms using the hashtag #GBToyDrive and encourage others to participate.

For more information about the Municipal Toy Drive, contact Trisha Walton at twalton@gbtownship.ca or 705-528-2437.

Together, You Can Make the Holidays Bright for Every Child in the Township of Georgian Bay!

Donations can be made to each food bank all year long.

Port Severn / Honey Harbour Foodbank

Trisha Walton, Communications and Sustainability Officer

Email: twalton@gbtownship.ca

Phone: 705-528-2437

MacTier Foodbank

Donna Jordan

Email: Djordan5@sympatico.ca

Phone: 705-774-1756

Let’s Eat Away at Hunger Together.