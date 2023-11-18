Holiday Lights Road Map Returns To Gravenhurst

The Town of Gravenhurst’s Holiday Lights Road Map is back and with it is a chance to win some cool prizes.

Residents and business owners with festive lighting and seasonal decorations on their properties can add their location to the road map by visiting Engage Gravenhurst.

“The map is a fun way for people to show off their holiday decorating talents,” Mayor Heidi Lorenz said. “And the map is a great tool for people to use if they are planning a walk or drive to see festive decorations and lights in our community.”

Road map entries must be submitted by Dec. 17.

From Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, people can visit Engage Gravenhurst to vote on the ‘Best Decorated House’ and the property with the ‘Most Festive Lights’.

Winners of the ‘Best Decorated House’ category will receive a $200 Canadian Tire gift card and winners of the ‘Most Festive Lights’ category will receive a $200 Home Hardware gift card.

“And by voting, you’ll have a chance to win $100 Gravenhurst dollars to spend locally,” the town’s economic development manager Amy Taylor said.

The town will announce contest winners Dec. 22.