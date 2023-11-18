$8,390.00 Fine For Nine Men – Convictions For Failing To Meet Tagging Requirements While Party Hunting

Nine men were fined a total of $8,390 for failing to meet tagging requirements while party hunting during the open moose season in 2022.

Daniel Gabcan of Blind River pleaded guilty to failing to invalidate a tag immediately after a harvest, failing to attach an invalidated tag to animal after harvesting it, and unlawfully possessing an animal that was required to have a tag attached to it. He was fined a total of $1,800.

Brett Millroy and William Millroy of Sault Ste. Marie pleaded guilty to being party to the offence of failing to attach an invalidated tag to the animal after harvesting it. Each were fined $870.

David Phillips, Martin Thistel, and Harry Van Amelsfoort of Blind River, along with James Phillips and Robert Comtois of Sudbury pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing an animal that was required to have a tag attached to it. Each were fined $870.

Marc Dupras of Sudbury also pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing an animal that was required to have a tag attached. He was fined $500 and is prohibited from possessing an Ontario hunting licence and engaging in any hunting activities for one year.

The court heard that on October 19, 2022, a conservation officer inspected a hunting party on an old logging road off Highway 129 near Chapleau. Gabcan produced a valid cow/calf moose tag which was not notched at the time of inspection, nor was there any mention of a moose being shot. The officer continued down the road and discovered a cow moose gutted and covered in brush in one of the logging cuts with no tag attached. Conservation officers attended the scene the next day and found the same hunting party retrieving the moose that was left overnight. The cow moose and tag were seized.

Justice of the Peace Wade Cachagee heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Chapleau, on September 21, 2023.

To report a natural resource problem or provide information about an unsolved case, members of the public can call the ministry TIPS line toll free at 1-877-847-7667. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS. For more information about unsolved cases, please visit ontario.ca/mnrftips.