Through community support and investigation, the suspect was identified as Ashley McLeod 34 years of Yonge Street, Midland. The accused was arrested on November 16, 2023 and charged criminally with Theft Under $5000 and was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on December 21, 2023.

Investigators from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment wish to thank those community members who assisted in this investigation.