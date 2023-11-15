Someone Stole A Poppy Donation Box In Midland

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment are seeking the assistance of the public in their investigation into the theft of a Midland Legion poppy donation box from the Pita Pit restaurant on King Street, Midland on November 6, 2023.

Anyone who may be able to identify the suspect in the attached restaurant security photograph is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your anonymous information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/submit-a-tip/submit-a-tip. You can follow Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka www.crimestopperssdm.com on Twitter or Facebook.