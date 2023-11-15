Barricaded Suspect Taken Into Custody After Ten Hour Standoff In Midland

An individual who threatened others with a chainsaw and an axe was taken into custody following a ten hour standoff in Midland last evening.

Just after 1:30p.m. on November 14, 2023, members of the Southern Georgian Bay detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a home on Everton Road in the Town of Midland. Officers learned that a dispute had occurred inside the residence where a suspect was wielding an axe, then a running chainsaw in a threatening manners towards others. The occupants of the residence managed to flee, leaving the suspect inside the home. Officers communicated with the suspect, however they were unsuccessful in convincing them to exit the residence. In the interest of public safety, traffic was restricted on Everton Road and nearby residents were asked to shelter in their homes as officers continued efforts to resolve the situation.

OPP Central Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), the Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), OPP Central Region Canine Unit and Crisis Negotiators were deployed to assist members of the OPP Southern Georgian Bay Detachment.

Just after midnight, officers entered the home and were able to effect an arrest of the suspect with without injury. Weapons believed to be used during the incident where located during a search and seized.

As a result of this investigation, David Chaalebois, 62 years of Midland is facing the following charges contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada:

Assault with a Weapon x 2

Utter Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm x 2

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

The accused has been held in custody pending a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice on November 15, 2023.

The Ontario Provincial Police would like to thank residents of the area affected by this incident for their patience and cooperation.