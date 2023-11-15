Annual Installation Of Floating Snowmobile Bridge In Bracebridge

The Town of Bracebridge will install the floating snowmobile bridge on Wednesday, November 22 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., weather permitting. The bridge is located near 154 Beaumont Drive and 147 Santa’s Village Road and allows snowmobilers to safely travel over the Muskoka River.
The Muskoka River will be closed to water navigation at Lot 3, Concession 13, Muskoka Township effective November 22 until April 1, 2024 in accordance with the Land Use Permit from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.
Snowmobile Safety
Snowmobile operators are reminded that snowmobiles are not to be driven on municipal sidewalks and through any Town park. Snowmobiles are required to stay on designated snowmobile trails and operators need to be aware of all on-road signage.
To ensure a safe snowmobile season, follow these tips:
- Avoid snowmobiling alone or in the dark;
- Wear the proper protective equipment including a helmet, appropriate clothing for the weather conditions and a personal flotation device if travelling over frozen bodies of water;
- Do not consume alcohol before or during a snowmobile outing;
- Check ice conditions and avoid ice that has recently frozen, thawed, and then frozen again. Ice should be at least 25 centimetres thick; and
- Be prepared. Carry rescue equipment such as ice picks, a rope, a cell phone (in a waterproof container), and a first aid kit.