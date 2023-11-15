Annual Installation Of Floating Snowmobile Bridge In Bracebridge

The Town of Bracebridge will install the floating snowmobile bridge on Wednesday, November 22 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., weather permitting. The bridge is located near 154 Beaumont Drive and 147 Santa’s Village Road and allows snowmobilers to safely travel over the Muskoka River.

The Muskoka River will be closed to water navigation at Lot 3, Concession 13, Muskoka Township effective November 22 until April 1, 2024 in accordance with the Land Use Permit from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

Snowmobile Safety

Snowmobile operators are reminded that snowmobiles are not to be driven on municipal sidewalks and through any Town park. Snowmobiles are required to stay on designated snowmobile trails and operators need to be aware of all on-road signage.

To ensure a safe snowmobile season, follow these tips: