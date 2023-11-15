Winter Parking Ban In Effect For Lake Of Bays

With the onset of the snow season, the Township’s Public Works Department has implemented its annual ban on roadside parking throughout the municipality. Residents, visitors, and contractors are reminded that there is NO PARKING or standing of vehicles on roadsides in the municipality. Violators obstructing winter operations will be towed without warning. In addition to a fine, all costs associated with the towing of the vehicle will be at the owner’s expense.

Vehicles parked on roads maintained by the municipality can hinder the efficiency of clearing roadways and can even pose a risk to Township staff and other drivers. Encountering an illegally parked vehicle often leaves operators with no option but to reverse out of the road, sometimes over long distances and frequently in adverse weather conditions. This not only endangers the safety of municipal operators but also significantly impacts service delivery to residents and visitors.

The Township of Lake of Bays is responsible for the maintenance of 292 roads, which include both Township and District roads. However, some roads within the municipality fall under the jurisdiction of either the District of Muskoka or the Province of Ontario. If you have any concerns about the condition of specific roads, it’s crucial to contact the relevant department. For a list of roads and the corresponding contact information, please visit lakeofbays.on.ca/roads.