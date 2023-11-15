RVH Announces New Vice President, Clinical

After a thorough search process, that included the use of a leading recruitment firm, Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) officially announces the appointment of Dana Naylor as Vice President, Clinical effective December 11, 2023.

“Dana brings a wealth of experience to this position having worked in healthcare leadership for 20 years, including 17 years in acute care at RVH, most recently as Operations Director, Patient Flow,” says Gail Hunt, RVH President and CEO. “Dana is well respected by both her operational colleagues and physician leaders with a strong track record in leading change that ensures that the needs of patients and the community are front and centre. As a trusted and visionary leader Dana is driven by a commitment to making healthcare better closer to home and passionate about fostering a healthy, safe and respectful workplace that promotes a culture of excellence, inclusion and belonging. She has a big picture view about healthcare and as such has chaired and co-chair many regional committees.”

Her academic background includes a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Laurentian University, Sudbury, a Master of Nursing from the University of Toronto and an EXTRA Fellowship from the Canadian Foundation for Healthcare Improvement.

Under Dana’s leadership many initiatives were launched improving the patient experience such as RVH@Home which supports patients transition from hospital to home. She established a 27-bed unit at International Order of Odd Fellows (IOOF) to support increased capacity needs of our community and system. During the pandemic her regional leadership proved invaluable. She led on the development and planning of the regional Pandemic Response Unit; co-chaired the Barrie & Area Surge Steering Committee leading to the development of the COVID-19 Assessment Centre and successfully operationalized the clinic in collaboration with community partners.

“I’m excited about this new opportunity and I truly consider it an honour to take on the role of Vice President, Clinical at this pivotal moment when we have the opportunity to shape the future and transform the landscape of healthcare in this region,” says Dana Naylor. “Exciting times are ahead for the people of this region as we bring new technology, programs and healthcare services to RVH. In addition, we are proceeding with our plans to double the size of the North Campus and build a new South Campus in Innsifil – a project which will benefit all the residents of Simcoe Muskoka.”