Facility-Wide COVID Outbreak Declared At South Muskoka Hospital

In collaboration with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, a facility-wide COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital (SMMH) Site.

The outbreak currently includes eight patients and six staff across four inpatient units. Testing of patients and staff continues to occur as part of outbreak management protocols, and enhanced cleaning practices are underway to limit spread. Additional masking and other personal protective equipment requirements are also in place.

Throughout the hospital, including the Emergency Department, no visitors are allowed for inpatient and outpatients during the outbreak period except for essential caregivers and other special circumstances.