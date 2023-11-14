Malichita Brand Cantaloupes Recalled Due To Salmonella

The food recall warning issued on 2023-11-01 has been updated to include additional product information, marked by an asterisk (*), and additional distribution information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s food safety investigation.
|Malichita
|Cantaloupes
|N/A
|N/A
|Affected products were sold between October 11, 2023 and November 14, 2023, inclusive.*
The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.
Click Here for the recall notice.