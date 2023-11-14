Hear Well Be Well Shines On Global Stage – Winner Of Four International Awards

Hear Well Be Well has been awarded two prestigious Summit Creative Awards and two distinguished MarCom awards for their work in radio and television advertising.

A significant achievement for a family-run business, the Summit Creative Awards recognize innovation and excellence. The competition this year saw more than 3,900 entries from 28 countries. Hear Well Be Well achieved a Bronze and a Silver award for their commercial “Hearing Loss is No Joke”.

“Winning a Bronze and a Silver Award at the Summit Creative Awards is a remarkable achievement that resonates globally,” said Jocelyn Luciano, Managing Director, Summit International Awards. “It signifies a level of excellence that transcends borders and cultures, and we are proud to honour Hear Well Be Well for their outstanding creativity.”

The same advertisement was recognized by the MarCom Awards with over 6,500 entries from 49 countries worldwide. Hear Well Be Well was awarded a Gold MarCom Award for the radio version and a Gold Award for the television version.

Both competitions are judged by industry professionals from organizations who have demonstrated industry-leading innovation and creativity.

“We’re very proud of this achievement,” said Kathleen Tiede, co-CEO of Hear Well Be Well. “The ad helps people understand, both visually and through audio, what it’s like to live with hearing loss. It supports our mandate to educate about hearing loss and help normalize getting a hearing test.”

Hear Well Be Well is located in Bracebridge, Gravenhurst and Huntsville, plus 11 other locations in Ontario.