Local Entrepreneur Adam Sontag Of Gravenhurst Is giving Back To The Community

During the months of November and December if you purchase a bird feeder from Sontag’s Pagoda Bird Feeders, creator and owner Adam Sontag will donate 20% of the sales to the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation. These bird feeders are squirrel-proof and a bird watcher’s delight! Designed and made in Muskoka these bird feeders are built to last. “Not just for the birds! Build it right and they will come” says creator Adam, “they would make excellent gifts for your loved ones this holiday season.”

“Our donors pay for virtually every piece of equipment in our hospital, it is incredible when we see members of our community come up with unique ways to support us,” says South

Muskoka Hospital Foundation Development Officer, Kathryn Devlin. “Adam hopes that his

desire to support the hospital will inspire others in his community to do the same.”

South Muskoka Hospital Foundation is tasked with raising over 3 million dollars annually to

support patient care at South Muskoka Memorial Hospital. While the government funds the

basic operating costs of the hospital, community donations provide the funding for hospital

equipment and technology, facility renovations, and staff education.

To purchase your special bird feeder, please contact: Adam Sontag, Sontag’s Pagoda Bird Feeders 705-687-8441 or email asontag@cogeco.ca