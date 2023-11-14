Huntsville Hospital Auxiliary Launches New 50/50 Website With More Chances To Win

Huntsville Hospital Auxiliary launched a new, refreshed, user friendly 50/50 website offering players larger early-bird prizes!

The next draw is a two month draw, where tickets purchased in November and December will all be eligible for the December 29th Grand Prize draw. Tickets purchased now will qualify for the Early Bird Draws on November 15th, November 30th and December 13th PLUS the Grand Prize Jackpot on December 29th! Tickets are 800 tickets for $75, 300 tickets for $40, 100 tickets for $25, 10 tickets for $10 and can be purchased online at www.Muskoka5050.ca.

This season when you are shopping for that special someone or if you are looking to treat yourself, purchase a gift that keeps on giving. Every ticket sold supports the Huntsville Hospital Foundation’s Focus On Imaging campaign, helping to upgrade diagnostic technology and equipment – this includes Muskoka’s first MRI!

Huntsville Hospital Auxiliary 50/50 launched in 2022 and has awarded more than $200,000 in prizes. “We’re excited to launch our new website and offer a user friendly experience when purchasing tickets,” says Susan Love, Huntsville Hospital Auxiliary President. “Our community has been very supportive of our 50/50 – some participants play each month or multiple times a month. We’re thankful for the support we’ve received for this initiative and grateful for the impact it has on diagnostic care for our community. We look forward to celebrating and announcing our next 50/50 winner,” adds Love.

Participants must be 18 or older. Buyer must be in Ontario at the time of purchase. For more information or to purchase your 50/50 tickets, please visit www.Muskoka5050.ca.

Lottery Licence #RAF1299058