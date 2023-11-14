Celebrate National Child Day In Muskoka – Free Swim And Skate

Children and youth make up a quarter of our population and 100% of our future. In honour of National Child Day on Monday, November 20, the District of Muskoka is sponsoring free swim and skate events in each of Muskoka’s Area Municipalities – learn more below:

Friday November 17 – Swim or Skate!

2:00 pm – 3:30 pm Bracebridge Sportsplex – Swim

7:10 pm – 8:30 pm Mac Tier Arena – Skate

Friday November 24 – Swim or Skate!

1:00 pm – 2:00 pm Huntsville Summit Centre – Swim

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm Baysville Arena – Skate

Saturday November 25– Swim!

12:45 pm – 2:45 pm Gravenhurst YMCA

Sunday November 26 – Skate!

1:00 pm – 2:20 pm Port Carling Arena

Note: Families do not need to register for the events, but some locations will have a maximum number of attendees due to facility limitations.

What is National Child Day?

November 20, 2023, marks the 30th anniversary of National Child Day in Canada – a day dedicated to recognizing the importance of promoting and safeguarding the rights of children and youth.

National Child Day commemorates the United Nations’ adoption of the Declaration of the Rights of the Child on November 20, 1959, and the Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) on November 20, 1989. By signing onto the UNCRC, Canada made a commitment to ensure that all children are treated with dignity and respect and have every opportunity to reach their full potential.

This commitment includes:

Providing children opportunities to have a voice (speak out and be heard)

Protecting children from harm

Ensuring children’s basic needs are met

Celebrating National Child Day is about celebrating children as active participants in their own lives and in their communities and active citizens who can and should meaningfully contribute to decisions that affect their lives.

For activities, resources and to learn more about National Child Day visit: https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/national-child-day.html