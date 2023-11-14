Break And Enter To Family Place Restaurant In Huntsville

Huntsville Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a break and enter to Family Place restaurant on King William St in Huntsville. The incident occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. on November 9, 2023.

At approximately 11:10 p.m., the Huntsville Detachment of the OPP was contacted and began investigating. Officers discovered a quantity of cash was stolen. A photo of the suspect male is attached to this media release.

Members of the Huntsville Detachment of the OPP and the Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Huntsville OPP at 1(888)310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.