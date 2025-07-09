OPP Charge Carling Township Resident With Impaired Driving

The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one person with impaired driving.

On July 8, 2025, at 10:00 p.m. the West Parry Sound OPP received information regarding a possible impaired driver. The vehicle was located and stopped; officers spoke with the driver and initiated an impaired driving investigation.

Dorian Dwyer, 50 years-of-age of Carling Ontario was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80plus)

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on July 31, 2025. The accused was also issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.