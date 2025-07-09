Impaired Driving Charge For 17 Year Old Huntsville Resident

The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested an individual with an impaired-related charge while investigating a conflict between two youth in the Town of Huntsville.

On July 8, 2025 at 11:37 p.m., the Huntsville OPP were involved in an investigation of a conflict between two youth. During the investigation, police became aware the male may have consumed alcohol and suspected he had alcohol in his body.

As a result of the investigation, a 17 year old Male of Huntsville Ontario, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

· Young driver BAC above 0

· Breach of recognizance

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge at a later date.

The Youth Criminal Justice Act prohibits publication of identifying information about young people.

