Bracebridge Chamber And Northern Escapades Announce Mini Putt Event With Mayor Maloney

Families and community members are invited to hit the mini putt course for the first-ever Mayor’s Mini Putt event happening on Wednesday, July 17, 2025, at Northern Escapades in Bracebridge.

A partnership with the Bracebridge Chamber of Commerce, Northern Escapades, and Mayor Rick Maloney, the event promises an affordable afternoon of fun for all ages at just $8.00 per person paid upon entry. In addition to discounted mini golf, attendees will have the chance to win exciting local prizes, including two Family Packs to Santa’s Village with four complimentary admissions each.

The event runs from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM and offers an exciting opportunity to meet Mayor Maloney, connect with community members and take photos with the official Chain of Office.

“Join me on July 17 for a fun evening of mini putt at Northern Escapades,” says Mayor Rick Maloney. “I’m looking forward to teeing off with the community, connecting with friends and supporting a great local business.”

Registration is encouraged and can be completed on the Chamber Events page of the Bracebridge Chamber of Commerce website.