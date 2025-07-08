Bracebridge-Minden-Parry Sound District MNR Water Safety Bulletin July 8

The Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR)– Bracebridge Minden Parry Sound District is advising area residents that a Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety is in effect in the District until Monday, July 14, 2025.
This message is intended for residents and visitors within the MNR Bracebridge Minden Parry Sound District for portions of the District of Parry Sound and the District of Nipissing, within the South River, Magnetawan River, and Seguin River watersheds.
Significant rainfall was received across the area from July 6-7. This rainfall caused water levels and river flows to increase higher than normal for this time of year.
Residents and visitors are advised to be aware of current watershed conditions and should exercise caution around waterbodies and maintain close supervision of children and pets.
Individuals who have experienced high water or flow conditions in the past should take necessary actions to protect/secure any vulnerable property near rivers and lakes Residents and visitors are advised to monitor developing conditions and regularly check for updated messaging.
Low-lying and flood-prone areas may experience localized impacts to varying degrees as water levels and river flows increase in response to the received precipitation.
MNR also advises extreme caution when using forest access roads for outdoor activities as they may become seasonally inundated with water, are prone to washouts and may become impassible due to localized flooding.
The Ministry is actively monitoring the weather and evolving watershed conditions. Further updates will be issued as appropriate.
TECHNICAL INFORMATION
Description of Weather System
Significant rainfall occurred across the area from July 6-7, resulting in a rapid increase in water levels and river flows—now higher than seasonal norms. In several locations, rainfall amounts were much higher than initial forecasts.
Minimal precipitation is forecast over the next seven days, which should allow water levels to begin stabilizing and gradually decrease.
Description of Current Conditions
There is no widespread flooding anticipated at this time.
However, water levels and river flows are higher than normal for this time of year due to the recent rainfall. These conditions are expected to persist as water moves through the system.
The watersheds are complex cascading systems: water inputs received upstream must travel down through the watershed before exiting the system and permitting water levels to return to normal levels. This means that water levels and river flows for locations near the bottom of the watersheds can remain elevated for longer periods of time while the additional water works its way through system.
WATERSHED CONDITIONS STATEMENT – WATER SAFETY: indicates that high flows, melting ice or other factors could be dangerous for such users as boaters, anglers and swimmers but flooding is not expected