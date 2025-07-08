Bracebridge-Minden-Parry Sound District MNR Water Safety Bulletin July 8

The Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR)– Bracebridge Minden Parry Sound District is advising area residents that a Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety is in effect in the District until Monday, July 14, 2025.

This message is intended for residents and visitors within the MNR Bracebridge Minden Parry Sound District for portions of the District of Parry Sound and the District of Nipissing, within the South River, Magnetawan River, and Seguin River watersheds.

Significant rainfall was received across the area from July 6-7. This rainfall caused water levels and river flows to increase higher than normal for this time of year.

Residents and visitors are advised to be aware of current watershed conditions and should exercise caution around waterbodies and maintain close supervision of children and pets.

Individuals who have experienced high water or flow conditions in the past should take necessary actions to protect/secure any vulnerable property near rivers and lakes Residents and visitors are advised to monitor developing conditions and regularly check for updated messaging.

Low-lying and flood-prone areas may experience localized impacts to varying degrees as water levels and river flows increase in response to the received precipitation.

MNR also advises extreme caution when using forest access roads for outdoor activities as they may become seasonally inundated with water, are prone to washouts and may become impassible due to localized flooding.

The Ministry is actively monitoring the weather and evolving watershed conditions. Further updates will be issued as appropriate.