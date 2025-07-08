Roadside Mowing Program Begins This Month In Bracebridge

The Town of Bracebridge will begin its annual roadside mowing program to help reduce tall roadside vegetation areas to improve drainage and visibility for the safety of motorists, cyclists and pedestrians along approximately 300 kilometres of municipal roads. Most roadside mowing takes place along rural roads, however, some select locations in the ubran area of town are also maintained. If required, a second cut will take place in select areas in August.

There are several steps residents can take to ensure roadside mowing can take place without any interruption.

Remove debris such as wood, metal, waste and recycling containers from the front of your property. These items can cause damage to the operating equipment and pose a hazard for operators;

Mark drainage pipes, old posts or other obstacles that may be hidden by long grass with flagging tape;

When driving, allow plenty of room while approaching operating equipment and only pass when it is safe to do so. Motorists are asked to take extra caution when passing active equipment;

Maintain a safe distance from operating equipment and keep an eye on children and pets at all times; and

Please do not approach the operators. They cannot change their routes or carry out special requests.

Town staff complete proactive sightline inspections on a regular basis. If you notice a sightline issue that needs to be addressed, contact the Public Works Department at publicworks@bracebridge.ca or 705-645-5264 ext. 3650.