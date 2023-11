Starting today you can shop the Black Friday sale early! Enjoy 40% OFF site-wide*, that means it’s time to stock up on some of your Lake Livin’ faves or start crossing names off that list. Head over to www.lakelivinmuskoka.com and SAVE BIG!

Sale runs from November 17-26, 2023. 40% off all regular priced items. Excludes outdoor furniture, BBQ’s, fire tables and heaters.

*This Post Is Sponsored By Lake Livin