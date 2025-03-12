Spin The Lakes Cycling Tour Returns For 2025 – Ride For Mental Health!

Get ready to pedal through Muskoka’s breathtaking landscapes as Spin the Lakes Cycling Tour gears up for another exciting edition on Saturday, May 24, 2025!

Cyclists of all skill levels are invited to take part in this charitable ride, enjoying scenic routes while making a meaningful impact. Every dollar raised will help support the Canadian Mental Health Association, Muskoka-Parry Sound (CMHA MPS), providing vital resources for those facing mental health and addiction challenges.

Participants will not only experience an unforgettable ride but also have the chance to connect with fellow cyclists and supporters of mental health awareness. With well-marked routes and support stations along the way, riders can focus on the journey while our dedicated team ensures a smooth and safe experience.

“With mental health and addiction concerns on the rise, it’s more important than ever to come together as a community and show our support,” says Diane Brown-Demarco, Executive Director of CMHA MPS. “Through Spin the Lakes, we aim to raise awareness, spark conversations, and provide crucial resources to those in need.”

Beyond the ride, participants will enjoy a complimentary lunch, a rider gift bag, and live entertainment.

How to Register

Secure your spot by searching “Spin the Lakes 2025” online and registering through Race Roster.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this incredible cycling experience!