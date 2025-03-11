Bancroft OPP Cracking Down On Distracted Driving

The Bancroft Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) will be out this week looking for people who are distracted while they are driving.

Distracted driving is when a driver is not concentrating on the road, instead their attention is drawn to devices such as cell phones and other electronic devices. The only time a driver can engage with their phone would be to see directions from a GPS or talking handsfree. At no time should a driver be watching videos, texting, programing GPS, or talking with their phone on speaker while holding the phone. If a phone is being used for GPS or utilizing handsfree, it must be mounted to the dash and drivers must pull over to program the GPS.

Distracted driving led to multiple serious collisions in the Bancroft area in 2024.

If people are not adhering to the distracted driving rules of the road, here are some of the fines that will be associated:

– $615 dollar fine if settle out of court (if you go to court and are found guilty there is up to $1000 dollar fine), three demerit points, and a three-day suspension for first offences. For second offenses up to $2000, six-demerit points, and a seven-day suspension. A third conviction could give you up to a $3000 fine, six-demerit points, and a 30-day suspension.

– If you are a G1, M1, G2, or M2 license holder you will face the same fines as above, however suspensions are harsher. With a first conviction you would receive a 30-day suspension, the second conviction will be a 90 suspension, and if you are convicted a third time your license will be cancelled.

Drivers are reminded to either shut their phones off, have a passenger help, or pull over if the matter is urgent. If pulling over, you must be off the roadway, not disrupting traffic, and your vehicle must be parked.