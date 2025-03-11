Don’t Let Fraud Catch You Off Guard: Ontario Utilities Unite To Raise Awareness During Fraud Prevention Month

March is National Fraud Prevention Month, and four of Ontario’s largest utilities are coming together to raise awareness about scams targeting utility customers across the province.

Some common tactics fraudsters use to target unsuspecting Ontarians include impersonating the local utility or its employees, making threatening phone calls, texts and emails; or showing up in-person at a customer’s home or business and requesting personal information or payment. These requests can include pressure for immediate payment, threats to disconnect service the same day, and demands to purchase prepaid debit cards, gift cards or bitcoin.

To help customers stay vigilant, Alectra Utilities , Elexicon Energy , Hydro One and Hydro Ottawa are reminding Ontarians to take these important steps to protect themselves against fraud:

For Residential Customers

Double-check your bill : Only make payments for charges listed on your latest bill.

: Only make payments for charges listed on your latest bill. Avoid suspicious links and verify the source : Never click on links in unsolicited texts or emails claiming to offer refunds or account updates. Contact your utility directly using the official number on your bill

: Never click on links in unsolicited texts or emails claiming to offer refunds or account updates. Contact your utility directly using the official number on your bill Protect personal information : Do not share account details, passwords, or personal data with anyone claiming to represent your utility.

: Do not share account details, passwords, or personal data with anyone claiming to represent your utility. Remain calm : Utility companies will never demand immediate payment or threaten same-day disconnection.

: Utility companies will never demand immediate payment or threaten same-day disconnection. Report threats: If you feel threatened contact the police.

For Business Customers

Scammers are also targeting businesses. Business owners and employees should remain cautious with these additional safeguards:

Train your team : Ensure employees know to verify unsolicited calls or emails before sharing sensitive information.

: Ensure employees know to verify unsolicited calls or emails before sharing sensitive information. Avoid sharing account details : If the call wasn’t initiated by your business, don’t confirm any account or business information.

: If the call wasn’t initiated by your business, don’t confirm any account or business information. Keep a contact list: Maintain a list of verified utility providers to help employees identify legitimate communication.

Reporting fraud

If you suspect fraud or have been targeted by a scam, report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 and contact your utility.

National Fraud Prevention Month helps raise awareness and provide useful tips to recognize, reject, and report fraud. Ontario’s utilities want to help safeguard the privacy and security of all residential and business customers.