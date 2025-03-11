Town Of Bracebridge Issues Call For Artists For Downtown Mural

The Town of Bracebridge, in partnership with the Downtown Bracebridge Business Improvement Area (BIA), is inviting professional artists to submit an Expression of Interest (EOI) for the creation of a large-scale outdoor mural in the heart of downtown Bracebridge.

The mural, which will be located on a prominent exterior brick wall measuring approximately 20 feet by 40 feet, is part of the Town’s ongoing commitment to enhancing public art and celebrating the beauty of the community. The theme of the mural will reflect nature and the environment, inspired by public feedback gathered through the Town’s survey at Engage Bracebridge.

The Town of Bracebridge will provide financial compensation to the selected artist to complete the mural, in addition to an honorarium for up to three shortlisted artists to develop detailed design mock-ups. Artists are invited to submit a formal expression of interest by March 27 at 3 p.m.

The selection process will be overseen by the Town’s Public Art Advisory Committee, which includes a representative from the BIA. Shortlisted artists will be contacted in April and the final muralist will be selected following an interview and concept review process. The completed mural is expected to be unveiled in the fall of 2025.

Interested artists are encouraged to review the full Expression of Interest document and submission requirements at bracebridge.ca/bidsandtenders.