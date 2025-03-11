Muskoka Small Business Centre Relocating To Temporary Space

The Muskoka Small Business Centre (MSBC) is temporarily relocating to the Muskoka Collective, located at 16 Dominion Street, effective April 1. This move is part of an exciting transition as the MSBC prepares to occupy its future permanent space in the new Bracebridge Business Development Centre to be located in a portion of the historic Carnegie Library, currently under renovation. The MSBC’s current location at 158 Manitoba Street will be closed as of March 25 to prepare for the transition. Online services will remain available but may have extended response times.

The MSBC will continue to provide valuable services to entrepreneurs and small businesses across the Muskoka region, however, walk-ins will not be available at the temporary location. Staff will be available by telephone, email, or in-person by appointment, to ensure ongoing support for business planning, mentorship, and resources.

Entrepreneurs and small business owners can contact MSBC via phone at 705-646-9021, by email at admin@muskokasmallbusiness.ca, and can book appointments online at https://calendly.com/elizabeth-msbc.

About the Carnegie Library Renovation

The Carnegie Library is being repurposed to create a comprehensive [/news/posts/carnegie-library-to-be-maintained-by-town/]Business Development Centre, aligning with the community recommendations outlined in the Downtown Master Plan. This hub will provide aspiring and current business owners with access to a range of services under one roof, including consultations, business planning support, guidance on funding opportunities and more.

For more information about the Muskoka Small Business Centre, visit muskokasmallbusiness.ca.