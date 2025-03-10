Soldiers’ Ride Returns On June 1

Registration is now open for Soldiers’ Ride, fuelled by TD Bank Group. The 3rd annual Soldiers’ Ride takes place on Sunday, June 1, in support of Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH).

Soldiers’ Ride will begin and end at Quayle’s Brewery in Coldwater, Ontario with 20km, 50km, and 100km route options. Seasoned cyclists and casual riders will enjoy the picturesque landscapes throughout the Simcoe-Muskoka region.

Riders can look forward to scenic pit stops, fuel stations, and a post-ride celebration lunch at Quayle’s Brewery with a complimentary local craft beer to toast the accomplishments of the morning.

“With the incredible support from our sponsors, local businesses, and volunteers this is going to be another memorable event, said Joanna Hicks, Annual Giving Coordinator, OSMH Foundation. “Friends and Family are encouraged to join us on June 1 at Quayle’s to cheer on the cyclists and support healthcare excellence in our community.”

Soldiers’ Ride promotes an active and healthy lifestyle and raises funds for areas of greatest need at OSMH.

The hospital services areas across Simcoe Muskoka, a population of over 533,000 and growing. OSMH is committed to servicing each patient with compassion and excellent care. To do this, the hospital must adapt and advance its programs and equipment. Community support for areas of greatest need at OSMH allows the hospital to address urgent needs and plan for greater opportunities to bring advanced care close to home.

Riders will be supporting OSMH through registration and any additional fundraising. Last year’s top fundraising team, Black Swamp Gang, raised over $17,900. In just two years Soldiers’ Ride has raised over $277,465.