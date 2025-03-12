Huntsville And Lake Of Bays Partner On Weather Engine Web Based App

In a joint effort to enhance community awareness, resilience, and preparedness, the Town of Huntsville and the Township of Lake of Bays are excited to launch a new weather repository mapping system called The Weather Engine. Developed by the municipalities’ shared services Geographic Information Systems (GIS) team, this innovative platform provides real-time environmental insights tailored to the region. By integrating multiple data sources into a single, user-friendly system, it empowers staff, residents, and citizen scientists to stay informed and take proactive measures to protect their properties and communities.

The Weather Engine simplifies access to critical environmental data by consolidating approximately 16 different data sources into one centralized platform. Instead of searching multiple websites or apps for weather alerts, flood risks, or air quality updates, users can find everything they need in one place. From monitoring local water levels and tracking snowfall to staying ahead of severe weather, this tool provides real-time insights to help residents and staff make informed decisions quickly and easily.

Key Features:

Live Weather Alerts & Radar: Real-time updates from Environment Canada, including integrated radar imagery

Wildfire Monitoring: Fire danger ratings and satellite data from NASA and NOAA to help track wildfire risks.

Flood Monitoring: Local water levels, including Fairy Lake and Oxtongue River, with historical flood trends for better planning.

Air Quality & Smoke Forecasts: Current air quality conditions and predictive insights to help residents plan their activities.

Snow Cover & Forecasts: Real-time snowfall data, predictions, and water content for better winter and spring preparedness.

The Weather Engine integrates and displays interconnected environmental data in real time and the interactive map updates dynamically. This allows users to zoom in for local details or pan out for a broader Muskoka-wide view.

“This tool is an essential resource for both municipal staff and residents,” said Jose Augustine, GIS Technician. “It supports road operations, aids emergency response teams, and helps property owners assess environmental risks by providing critical data in a single, streamlined platform.”

By integrating multiple public datasets into a one-window system, the Weather Engine enables a proactive approach to environmental awareness and safety. The system provides valuable insights for residents, municipal teams, and climate-engaged citizens to stay informed and make data-driven decisions.

To explore The Weather Engine and start using its real-time insights, visit Huntsville.ca