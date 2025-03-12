Two People Face A Long List Of Charges After Fleeing RIDE Program On Hwy. 69

Police arrested and charged two people with drugs and firearms related offences, after fleeing from a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) program.
On March 10, 2025, at approximately 11:25 p.m., members from the West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Anishinabek Police Service were conducting R.I.D.E. on Highway 69, in Pointe au Baril.
A ride share vehicle with five occupants was stopped and police initiated a Cannabis Control Act investigation with the driver, who was removed from the vehicle. While speaking with the driver, a rear passenger entered the driver seat of the vehicle and began to drive away, two passengers attempted to exit the vehicle prior to it leaving but were unsuccessful.
Police were able to successfully deploy a Tire Deflation Device and then followed the vehicle until it was safely stop. The driver attempted to flee on foot but was arrested by police.
A search of the vehicle located cellular phones, a loaded prohibited handgun and drugs suspected to be cannabis, Cocaine and Fentanyl.
As a result of the investigation Dylan Alridge, 27 years-of-age, from Toronto, was arrested and charged with.
- Possession of over 30g dried cannabis (or equivalent) in a public place
- Flight from peace officer
- Dangerous operation
- Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code
- Resist peace officer
- Theft over $5,000 of a motor vehicle
- Mischief over $5,000
- Driving while under suspension
- Drive motor vehicle – perform stunt – excessive speed
- Class G1 licence holder – unaccompanied by qualified driver
- Class G1 licence holder – drive at unlawful hour
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – four counts
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000 – four counts
- Forcible confinement – two counts
- Possession of illicit cannabis
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
- Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
- Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
- Possession of a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtain by crime
- Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order – two counts
- Possession for the purpose of distributing
Kirk Hosten-Alexander, 31 years-of-age, from Brampton was arrested and charged with:
- Possession of over 30g dried cannabis (or equivalent) in a public place
- Flight from peace officer
- Theft over $5,000 of a motor vehicle
- Possession property obtained by crime over $5,000 – four counts
- Possession of a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtain by crime
- Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
- Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
- Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order – two counts
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – four counts
- Possession of illicit cannabis
- Possession for the purpose of distributing
- Forcible confinement – two counts
Both accused were held for Bail Court, then remanded back into custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on March 17, 2025, in Parry Sound.