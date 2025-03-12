Two People Face A Long List Of Charges After Fleeing RIDE Program On Hwy. 69

Police arrested and charged two people with drugs and firearms related offences, after fleeing from a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) program.

On March 10, 2025, at approximately 11:25 p.m., members from the West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Anishinabek Police Service were conducting R.I.D.E. on Highway 69, in Pointe au Baril.

A ride share vehicle with five occupants was stopped and police initiated a Cannabis Control Act investigation with the driver, who was removed from the vehicle. While speaking with the driver, a rear passenger entered the driver seat of the vehicle and began to drive away, two passengers attempted to exit the vehicle prior to it leaving but were unsuccessful.

Police were able to successfully deploy a Tire Deflation Device and then followed the vehicle until it was safely stop. The driver attempted to flee on foot but was arrested by police.

A search of the vehicle located cellular phones, a loaded prohibited handgun and drugs suspected to be cannabis, Cocaine and Fentanyl.

As a result of the investigation Dylan Alridge, 27 years-of-age, from Toronto, was arrested and charged with.

Possession of over 30g dried cannabis (or equivalent) in a public place

Flight from peace officer

Dangerous operation

Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code

Resist peace officer

Theft over $5,000 of a motor vehicle

Mischief over $5,000

Driving while under suspension

Drive motor vehicle – perform stunt – excessive speed

Class G1 licence holder – unaccompanied by qualified driver

Class G1 licence holder – drive at unlawful hour

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – four counts

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000 – four counts

Forcible confinement – two counts

Possession of illicit cannabis

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

Possession of a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtain by crime

Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order – two counts

Possession for the purpose of distributing

Kirk Hosten-Alexander, 31 years-of-age, from Brampton was arrested and charged with:

Possession of over 30g dried cannabis (or equivalent) in a public place

Flight from peace officer

Theft over $5,000 of a motor vehicle

Possession property obtained by crime over $5,000 – four counts

Possession of a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtain by crime

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order – two counts

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – four counts

Possession of illicit cannabis

Possession for the purpose of distributing

Forcible confinement – two counts

Both accused were held for Bail Court, then remanded back into custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on March 17, 2025, in Parry Sound.