Bracebridge’s Outdoor Skating Rinks Closed For The Season

The Town of Bracebridge’s outdoor skating rinks at Memorial Park and Annie Williams Memorial Park are closed for the season due to deteriorating ice conditions and changing weather.

Thanks to the dedicated team of volunteers and Town contractor for maintaining the rinks all season.

Memorial Park Winter Village Skating Trail: MJC Muskoka Inc., Beaver Creek Correctional Services Canada, and Town of Bracebridge staff.

MJC Muskoka Inc., Beaver Creek Correctional Services Canada, and Town of Bracebridge staff. Annie Williams Memorial Park Skating Rink: Mark Quemby, Beaver Creek Correctional Services Canada, Rink Rats Hockey Club, Old Wicks Hockey Club, Muskoka Originals Hockey Club, Arctic Cats Hockey Club, Muskoka Kia (Paul Mascarin), Tim Hortons (Kevin Francis), Steven Beirs, community volunteers, and MJC Muskoka Inc.

Don’t put your skates away yet! Join us for free public skating all March Break thanks to the generous support of Stevens’ Your Independent Grocer. For the full schedule, visit bracebridge.ca/programs.