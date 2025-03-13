March 16 Declared Good Deeds Day In Lake Of Bays

In honour of a local hockey team’s remarkable achievement in receiving national recognition for their acts of kindness, Mayor Terry Glover has officially proclaimed March 16 as Good Deeds Day in Lake of Bays, an annual celebration of kindness and community spirit.

One year ago, the Huntsville Sting U13-Black hockey team, based at the Lake of Bays Arena, completed over 1,300 good deeds in their community as part of the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup competition. Their extraordinary efforts earned them first place in the challenge, securing a $100,000 donation for their chosen charity, Food4Kids Muskoka.

“Good Deeds Day is an opportunity to celebrate kindness and its ripple effect throughout our community,” said Mayor Terry Glover. “The team’s incredible efforts have inspired us all, and I’m proud to honour their achievement by declaring March 16 as a day to recognize the power of doing good.”

Residents are encouraged to participate in acts of kindness every day, especially on March 16, and to share their good deeds on social media using the hashtag #GoodDeedsDayLOB.