Parry Sound Resident Faces Weapons Charges After A Threats Complaint

Police arrested and charged one person with firearms related offences after investigating a threats complaint.

On March 7, 2025, at approximately 12:35 a.m., the West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a threat’s complaint on Albert Street, Parry Sound.

During the investigation, one person was found to be carrying a handgun and was arrested by police.

Gregory Stonner, 51 years-of-age, from Parry Sound, was charged with, unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm and carrying concealed weapon.

The accused was held for Bail Court and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on March 14, 2025, in Parry Sound.