SOUP OFF: A Fun-Filled Charitable Event For Soup Lovers Returns

The much-awaited charitable event, Soup Off, is back with a bang! Hosted and run by WE Unite and judged by a local chef, this exciting evening promises to be a blend of heartwarming competition and altruistic endeavours. The event brings together teams to compete in a thrilling soup-making competition, all for a noble cause.

The 9th annual Soup Off will take place on November 10th at 6:30pm at Horseshoe Valley Resort, and it’s set to be an unforgettable night filled with laughter, camaraderie, and some seriously delicious soups! Each participating team will be given a recipe, all the necessary supplies, and a selection of extra ingredients to concoct their very best soup creation. The soups will then be plated and presented to a local chef who will serve as a judge for the evening.

“We are absolutely thrilled to bring the Soup Off back this year to our community,” said Teena Sauve, the founder of WE Unite. “It’s not just about the competition; it’s about coming together as a community and making a positive impact. We want to create a space where people can have fun, enjoy some friendly competition, and most importantly, contribute to the well-being of those in need.”

After the exhilarating competition, all the soups prepared during the Soup Off will be thoughtfully packaged and promptly delivered to Redwood Park Communities, ensuring that those struggling in our community will receive nourishing meals.

What to Expect at the Soup Off:

Friendly Cook-Off Competition: Teams will go head-to-head in a thrilling soup-making battle, vying for the title of “Best Soup” and the accompanying accolades. Best Team Apron Prize: Participants are encouraged to showcase their creativity by donning their most eye-catching and distinctive team aprons, with a special prize awaiting the team with the most stylish attire.

Dance Party with a LIVE DJ: After the competition and dining, the celebration continues with an electrifying dance party, featuring a live DJ to keep the energy high and the dance floor buzzing.

Whether you’re a soup enthusiast, a culinary connoisseur, or simply someone looking to have a fantastic time for a worthy cause, the Soup Off promises to deliver an unforgettable experience for all.

Tickets for the Soup Off are available to the public starting in September and proceeds from the event will go directly to supporting WE Unite’s community initiatives. There are also sponsorship packages available for businesses with aligned values.

Join WE unit at the Soup Off and make a difference while having a great time! For ticketing information, event updates and sponsorship opportunities, please visit https://weunite.ca/events/event.php?id=82