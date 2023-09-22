OSMH Celebrates State-Of-The Art MRI From Donor Support

Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH) is celebrating the opening of its new state-of-the-art magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine in the Hospital’s Diagnostic Imaging Department. The new MRI is attributed to three years of community fundraising and the generosity of many donors. Its advanced capabilities will provide enhanced healthcare for our region.

The MRI provides local and regional support for the diagnosis and surveillance of acute and chronic disease, the standard of life-saving diagnostic imaging.

The new MRI machine will ensure reliable service with reduced unplanned downtime and enhance overall efficiency and comfort for patients according to Dr. Noah Wortsman, Chief Radiologist of Diagnostic Imaging.

“It’s faster and a larger, less claustrophobic unit,” said Wortsman. “The new MRI will also allow us to offer increased services we were unable to provide before, such as prostate MRIs as the current machine’s magnet is not adequate. Being able to offer this important service for our community is a real win for everyone.”

The previous MRI at OSMH opened in 2007 and well surpassed its standard lifespan of 10-12 years, providing the community with 16 years of service.

The campaign for a new MRI began in 2020 when the OSMH Foundation asked for the community’s support to fundraise for a new, more advanced machine.

During a celebration of the official MRI opening, Perry Elser, OSMH Foundation President and CEO praised the community and generous donors for their support in fundraising for the $3.6 million MRI replacement.

“Reaching this milestone in just three years is testament to the generosity of our community.” Said Esler “Thank you for helping to bring advanced care to our community and making an impact for generations to come.”

As the Hospital works diligently to address the challenges posed by population growth in the region, the focus remains on delivering exceptional healthcare. Advancing the diagnostic services at the Hospital ensures quality care for patients now.

“Continually adapting & advancing healthcare is a strategic priority for OSMH and investing in modern technology such as a new MRI is a perfect example of how we accomplish that,” said Carmine Stumpo, OSMH President and CEO.

To donate towards enhancing healthcare for our community please visit osmhfoundation.ca/donate or call 705.325.6464.